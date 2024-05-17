1,805 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

