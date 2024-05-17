2,209 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

