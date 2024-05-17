33,190 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

