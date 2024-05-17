3,846 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

KOCT stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

