40,828 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

