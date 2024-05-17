44,077 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.