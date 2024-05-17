4,613 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

