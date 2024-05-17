A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AMRK stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,307 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

