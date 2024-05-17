Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.68

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.68 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 57.40 ($0.72). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 65,758 shares.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.68.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

