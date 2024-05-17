AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.30 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,400 shares of company stock worth $1,753,461. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.