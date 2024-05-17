AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,630 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,712,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SUSB stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

