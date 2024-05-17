AGF Management Ltd. Buys 3,468 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

