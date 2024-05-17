AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,715 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.