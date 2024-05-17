AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,941 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

