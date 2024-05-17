AGF Management Ltd. Invests $187,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

F stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.