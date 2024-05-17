AGF Management Ltd. Invests $200,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PYPL stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

