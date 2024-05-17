AGF Management Ltd. Invests $259,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

