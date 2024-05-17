AGF Management Ltd. Invests $280,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Shares of CRM opened at $284.74 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $275.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

