AGF Management Ltd. Invests $480,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

