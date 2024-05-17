AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,969 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.94 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

