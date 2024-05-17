AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 113,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,419,000.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
