AGF Management Ltd. Sells 210 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

