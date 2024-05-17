Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 599,183 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

