Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

