AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $42.06 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 11.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

