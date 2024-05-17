Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,031. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIR opened at $72.03 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

