Amalgamated Bank Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

