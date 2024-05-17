Amalgamated Bank Has $787,000 Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $123.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,583 shares of company stock worth $5,317,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

