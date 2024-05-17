Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

