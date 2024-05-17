Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,321 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WaFd were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WaFd alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd in the third quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WaFd Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.79 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. WaFd’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.