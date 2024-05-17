Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,777 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 99,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.