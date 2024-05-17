Amalgamated Bank Sells 314 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

