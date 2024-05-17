Amalgamated Bank Sells 879 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 253,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

