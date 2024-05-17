Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

