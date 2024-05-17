Amar Doman Acquires 60,000 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

DBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Stories

