Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 452,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at $345,037,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.