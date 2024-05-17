American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.