Andrew D. Ashe Buys 76,000 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 859,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

