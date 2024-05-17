Anthony P. Williams Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.