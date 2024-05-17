Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 4,856 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

