Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after buying an additional 5,331,439 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,388,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,519,244,000 after buying an additional 2,826,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.11.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

