Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Avion Wealth raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16.6% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.39.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.