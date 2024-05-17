Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $9.32 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $943.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $294.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

