Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atkore were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.60.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock worth $25,203,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.