Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $245.26

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.26 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 236.50 ($2.97). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 23,650 shares traded.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Audioboom Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £39.15 million, a PE ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

Insider Activity at Audioboom Group

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,163.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $4,398,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.