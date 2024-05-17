Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock valued at $356,770,280. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

