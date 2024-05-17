Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.53

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.53 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.41). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 112.80 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,057,296 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £339.14 million, a PE ratio of -434.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,166.29). In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,350 ($48,166.29). Also, insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,448.38). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

