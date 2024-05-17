Ban Seng Teh Sells 9,703 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.