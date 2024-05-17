Barclays Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $10.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

