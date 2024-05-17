Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Lowered by Fox Advisors

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BHE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

